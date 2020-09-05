SUNDAY
CYCLING Time TV Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 3rd Round noon NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA, U.S. Nationals 8 a.m. FS1
NHRA, U.S. Nationals 10 a.m. Fox
NASCAR Truck Series, Darlington (S.C.) 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 3 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 1:30 p.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Milwaukee at Cleveland 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Houston at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. TBS
MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC
WNBA, Chicago vs. Los Angeles 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ABC
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Crowley vs. Torres 3 p.m. FS1
PBC, Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos 5 p.m. Fox
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas vs. Vegas 5 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
MLS, Nashville at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Fremantle 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
MONDAY
TENNIS
U.S. Open Tennis, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open Tennis, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour Championship, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, final round 10:30 a.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Colorado at San Diego 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Phoenix 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver 6 p.m. TNT
FOOTBALL
College, BYU at Navy 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
