SUNDAY

CYCLING Time TV Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, 3rd Round noon NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA, U.S. Nationals 8 a.m. FS1

NHRA, U.S. Nationals 10 a.m. Fox

NASCAR Truck Series, Darlington (S.C.) 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 3 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 1:30 p.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Milwaukee at Cleveland 10 a.m. ESPN2

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Houston at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. TBS

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC

WNBA, Chicago vs. Los Angeles 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ABC

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Crowley vs. Torres 3 p.m. FS1

PBC, Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos 5 p.m. Fox

HOCKEY

NHL, Dallas vs. Vegas 5 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

MLS, Nashville at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Fremantle 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

MONDAY

TENNIS

U.S. Open Tennis, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open Tennis, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour Championship, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, final round 10:30 a.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Colorado at San Diego 6 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Phoenix 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver 6 p.m. TNT

FOOTBALL

College, BYU at Navy 5 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

