FRIDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA , Pocono 3 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
Australia, Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles 8:30 p.m. FS2
Australia, Essendon Bombers vs. Carlton Blues 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich 6:20 a.m. FS1
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6:20 a.m. FS2
FA Cup, Norwich City vs. Manchester United 9:25 a.m. ESPN
NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns 9:30 a.m. CBS
Serie A, Cagliari vs. Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN2
FA Cup, Sheffield United vs. Arsenal 4:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9:30 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 12:30 p.m. Fox
GOLF
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship 3 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC
BOXING
Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela 8 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
Australia, Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows 8 p.m. FS2
Australia, Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
