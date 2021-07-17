SUNDAY
SAILING Time TV
Sail GP: Great Britain Grand Prix 6:30 a.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, British Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, New Hampshire noon NBCSN
NHRA, Mile-High Nationals 1 p.m. FS1
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 21 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, Bucketneers vs. War Ready 9 a.m. ESPN
BIG3, Week 2 noon CBS
Men’s exhibition, Spain vs. United States 6 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 10:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live noon FS2
SOCCER
MLS, Seattle at Minnesota United 11 a.m. ESPN
CONCACAF Gold Cup, United States vs. Canada 2 p.m. FOX
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Haiti 2 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. El Salvador 7 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago 7 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP, Hall of Fame Open, singles final 11:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship 1 p.m. Golf
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 1 p.m. ESPN2
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Game 4 p.m. NBCSN
MONDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox 2 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, West Virginia Regional 4 p.m. ESPN2
The Basketball Tournament, West Virginia Regional 6 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP, Mifel Open 5 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
