on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SAILING Time TV

Sail GP: Great Britain Grand Prix 6:30 a.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, British Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, New Hampshire noon NBCSN

NHRA, Mile-High Nationals 1 p.m. FS1

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 21 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, Bucketneers vs. War Ready 9 a.m. ESPN

BIG3, Week 2 noon CBS

Men’s exhibition, Spain vs. United States 6 p.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 10:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live noon FS2

SOCCER

MLS, Seattle at Minnesota United 11 a.m. ESPN

CONCACAF Gold Cup, United States vs. Canada 2 p.m. FOX

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Haiti 2 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. El Salvador 7 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago 7 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP, Hall of Fame Open, singles final 11:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship 1 p.m. Golf

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League 1 p.m. ESPN2

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Game 4 p.m. NBCSN

MONDAY

BASEBALL

MLB, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox 2 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, West Virginia Regional 4 p.m. ESPN2

The Basketball Tournament, West Virginia Regional 6 p.m. ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP, Mifel Open 5 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.