on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Italy, Napoli vs. US Lecce 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

England, Sheffield United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Borussia Muenchengladbach vs. FC Koln 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Manchester City vs. West Ham United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig 9 a.m. FS2

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, teams TBD 3 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Kansas vs. Utah 8 a.m. Pac-12

College, Arizona vs. Tennessee 4 p.m. Pac-12

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 qualifying 9 a.m. Fox

NASCAR Cup Series, The Clash at Daytona noon FS1

NHRA, Winternationals 2 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Temple at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Clemson 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Butler at Marquette 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Georgia at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Louisville at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Texas at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, George Mason at Massachusetts 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Houston noon ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Auburn at Alabama noon SEC

Women’s college, Villanova at Butler noon FS2

Women’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Washington at Washington St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Northwestern at Rutgers 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Miami at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at Detroit 9:30 a.m. NBC

NHL, Colorado at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS

TENNIS

USTA women, Midland 10 a.m. Tennis

USTA men, Dallas noon Tennis

ATP, Cordoba 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis

FOOTBALL

XFL, Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians 11 a.m. Fox

XFL, St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades 2 p.m. ESPN

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Florida St. at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Connecticut at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Baylor at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, New York 4:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

