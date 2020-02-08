SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Italy, Napoli vs. US Lecce 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
England, Sheffield United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Borussia Muenchengladbach vs. FC Koln 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Manchester City vs. West Ham United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig 9 a.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, teams TBD 3 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Kansas vs. Utah 8 a.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona vs. Tennessee 4 p.m. Pac-12
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 qualifying 9 a.m. Fox
NASCAR Cup Series, The Clash at Daytona noon FS1
NHRA, Winternationals 2 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Temple at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Clemson 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Butler at Marquette 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Georgia at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Louisville at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Virginia Tech at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, George Mason at Massachusetts 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Houston noon ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Auburn at Alabama noon SEC
Women’s college, Villanova at Butler noon FS2
Women’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Washington at Washington St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Northwestern at Rutgers 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Miami at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Detroit 9:30 a.m. NBC
NHL, Colorado at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS
TENNIS
USTA women, Midland 10 a.m. Tennis
USTA men, Dallas noon Tennis
ATP, Cordoba 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis
FOOTBALL
XFL, Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians 11 a.m. Fox
XFL, St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades 2 p.m. ESPN
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Michigan at Minnesota 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Florida St. at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Connecticut at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Baylor at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Columbus 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, New York 4:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis
