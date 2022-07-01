SATURDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA
GOLF
DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon Championships 10 a.m. ABC
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula E, Marrakesh E-Prix 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 9 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. USA
SRX Series, Stafford Springs (CT) 5 p.m. CBS
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Final Chase 9 a.m. ESPN2
Ultimate Disc, AUDL: Atlanta vs. Carolina 4 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, Arizona at Colorado (in progress) 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
BIG3, Week 3: Dallas 10 a.m. CBS
WNBA, Phoenix at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA Summer League, California Classic: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 2 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, California Classic: Sacramento at Golden State 4:30 p.m. NBATV
HOCKEY
3ICE, Grand Rapids (MI) noon CBSSN
FOOTBALL
CFL, Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles 9 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s World Championship, Australia vs. U.S. 5 p.m. ESPNU
SUNDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 3 5 a.m. USA
GOLF
DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon Championships 10 a.m. ABC
Wimbledon Championships 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, British Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar, Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 9:30 a.m. NBC
IMSA Sportscar Championship Grand Prix noon NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) noon USA
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Seattle at Atlanta noon NBATV
NBA Summer League, California Classic: Miami vs. Sacramento 2 p.m. NBATV
WNBA, New York at Los Angeles 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Summer League, California Classic: L.A. Lakers at Golden State 4:30 p.m. NBATV
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, St. Louis at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Kay-RodCast: St. Louis at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Final Chase noon ESPN
SOCCER
Canadian Prem. League, Atlético Ottawa at Forge 1 p.m. FS2
NWSL, Racing Louisville at Orlando 5 p.m. CBSSN
CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final, United States vs. Dominican Republic 5 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
USFL Championship, Birmingham vs. Phila. 4:30 p.m. FOX
Listings are the most accurate available.
