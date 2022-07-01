SATURDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA

GOLF

DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon Championships 10 a.m. ABC

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula E, Marrakesh E-Prix 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 9 a.m. USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. USA

SRX Series, Stafford Springs (CT) 5 p.m. CBS

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Final Chase 9 a.m. ESPN2

Ultimate Disc, AUDL: Atlanta vs. Carolina 4 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 9 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, Arizona at Colorado (in progress) 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

BIG3, Week 3: Dallas 10 a.m. CBS

WNBA, Phoenix at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA Summer League, California Classic: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 2 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, California Classic: Sacramento at Golden State 4:30 p.m. NBATV

HOCKEY

3ICE, Grand Rapids (MI) noon CBSSN

FOOTBALL

CFL, Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles 9 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Women’s World Championship, Australia vs. U.S. 5 p.m. ESPNU

SUNDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 3 5 a.m. USA

GOLF

DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon Championships 10 a.m. ABC

Wimbledon Championships 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, British Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar, Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 9:30 a.m. NBC

IMSA Sportscar Championship Grand Prix noon NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) noon USA

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Seattle at Atlanta noon NBATV

NBA Summer League, California Classic: Miami vs. Sacramento 2 p.m. NBATV

WNBA, New York at Los Angeles 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Summer League, California Classic: L.A. Lakers at Golden State 4:30 p.m. NBATV

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, St. Louis at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Kay-RodCast: St. Louis at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Final Chase noon ESPN

SOCCER

Canadian Prem. League, Atlético Ottawa at Forge 1 p.m. FS2

NWSL, Racing Louisville at Orlando 5 p.m. CBSSN

CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final, United States vs. Dominican Republic 5 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

USFL Championship, Birmingham vs. Phila. 4:30 p.m. FOX

