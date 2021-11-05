SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Manchester City 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Wolves 8 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brighton vs. Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Army at Air Force 8:30 a.m. CBS
College, Missouri at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Ohio St. at Nebraska 9 a.m. FOX
College, Wake Forest at North Carolina 9 a.m. ABC
College, Liberty at Ole Miss 9 a.m. SEC
College, Illinois at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Louisiana Tech at Alabama-Birmingham 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Kansas St. at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1
College, SMU at Memphis 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, California at Arizona noon Pac-12
College, Michigan St. at Purdue 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Tulsa at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Navy at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. NBC
College, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Baylor at TCU 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Wisconsin at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Penn St. at Maryland 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Colorado St. at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Tulane at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon St. at Colorado 4 p.m. Pac-12
College, LSU at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Tennessee at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Iowa at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
College, Boise St. at Fresno St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Oregon at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Indiana at Michigan 4:30 p.m. FOX
College, Houston at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Texas at Iowa St. 4:30 p.m. FS1
College, San Jose St. at Nevada 7 p.m. FS2
College, Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
College, USC at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, San Diego St. at Hawaii 8 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Breeders’ Cup Classic 5 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship 11 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying 4 p.m. CNBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Arizona 7 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root/Root+
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals: Unleash the Beast 8 p.m. CBSSN
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Big East Championship: St. John’s vs. Georgetown 10:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Big Ten Championship: Michigan at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten
NWSL playoffs, NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago noon CBSSN
MLS, New York at Nashville 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Cavalry 12:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Big Ten Tourney, Michigan St. at Penn St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MLS, Minnesota United at LA Galaxy 3 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atlético San Luis 5 p.m. FS2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Mexico City Grand Prix 9:30 a.m. ABC
NASCAR Cup Series Championship noon NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver at Dallas 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Kansas City 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Tennessee at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals: Unleash the Beast 10 a.m. CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship 11 a.m. Golf
Listings are the most accurate available.
