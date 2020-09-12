SUNDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 15 4 a.m. CNBC
GOLF
European Tour, Portugal Masters, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA, ANA Inspiration, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round 3 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, West Brom vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland at Los Angeles FC 8 p.m. Root
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Race 2 10 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Dallas vs. New York 9 a.m. CBSSN
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Seattle noon ABC
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee 11 a.m. TBS
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Arizona 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Houston at L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Seattle at Atlanta 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Las Vegas at Carolina 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, Dallas at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Gold Coast Suns 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders noon NBC
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Ariat Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 2 p.m. Root
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 5 p.m. Root, FS1
Korea, Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Tennessee at Denver 7:15 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas vs. Vegas 5 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs Houston (if necessary) 6 p.m. TNT
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
