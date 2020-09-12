on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 15 4 a.m. CNBC

GOLF

European Tour, Portugal Masters, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA, ANA Inspiration, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round 3 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, West Brom vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland at Los Angeles FC 8 p.m. Root

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Race 2 10 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Dallas vs. New York 9 a.m. CBSSN

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Seattle noon ABC

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee 11 a.m. TBS

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Arizona 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Houston at L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Seattle at Atlanta 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Las Vegas at Carolina 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Arizona at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, Dallas at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Gold Coast Suns 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders noon NBC

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Ariat Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 2 p.m. Root

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 5 p.m. Root, FS1

Korea, Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Tennessee at Denver 7:15 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Dallas vs. Vegas 5 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs Houston (if necessary) 6 p.m. TNT

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.