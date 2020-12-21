on the air

Sports on television

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Men’s college, Montana St. at Portland noon NBCSNW

Men’s college, Seattle at California 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, La Salle at Maryland 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Montana at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Louisville at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Root

NBA, Golden State at Brooklyn 4 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Nebraska at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Purdue at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, North Dakota St. at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Portland St. at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, DePaul at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root

NBA, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Colorado vs. Grand Canyon 8 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

College, Potato Bowl, Tulane vs. Nevada 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Boca Raton Bowl, UCF vs. BYU 4 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

CONCACAF Champions League Final, Tigres UANL vs. Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. FS2

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Inter Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN2

Copa do Brazil, Gremio Novorizontino vs. Sao Paulo 4:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL Women’s college, Nebraska at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon noon ESPN2

Men’s college, Xavier at Creighton noon FS1

Men’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Georgetown at Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Providence at Butler 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Illinois at Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, South Carolina St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Villanova at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Georgia Tech at UAB 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Northwestern at Indiana 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Western Illinois at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, New Mexico at Boise St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Utah at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, Dallas at Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern noon ESPN

College, Montgomery Bowl, Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.