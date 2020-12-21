TUESDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
Men’s college, Montana St. at Portland noon NBCSNW
Men’s college, Seattle at California 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, La Salle at Maryland 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Montana at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Louisville at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Root
NBA, Golden State at Brooklyn 4 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Nebraska at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Purdue at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, North Dakota St. at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Portland St. at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, DePaul at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root
NBA, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Colorado vs. Grand Canyon 8 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
College, Potato Bowl, Tulane vs. Nevada 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Boca Raton Bowl, UCF vs. BYU 4 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League Final, Tigres UANL vs. Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. FS2
WEDNESDAY
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Inter Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN2
Copa do Brazil, Gremio Novorizontino vs. Sao Paulo 4:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL Women’s college, Nebraska at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Xavier at Creighton noon FS1
Men’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Georgetown at Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Providence at Butler 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Illinois at Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, South Carolina St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Villanova at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at UAB 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Northwestern at Indiana 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Western Illinois at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, New Mexico at Boise St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Utah at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, Dallas at Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern noon ESPN
College, Montgomery Bowl, Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.