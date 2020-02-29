on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Everton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6:30 a.m. FS1

Germany, SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS2

MLS, Chicago at Seattle noon ESPN

MLS, Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC 2:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota at Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas A&M at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Xavier at Georgetown 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Duke at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, St. Louis at Rhode Island 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, NC State at Virginia 11 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Washington at Oregon noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, DePaul at Marquette noon FS2

NBA, Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS

Women’s college, Maryland at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 1:15 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Colorado at Stanford 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Washington at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, L.A. Kings at Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

College, Cornell at Ohio St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Atlanta at Boston 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, St. Louis at Houston 5 p.m. MLB

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Honda Classic noon NBC

Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Santiago 11 a.m. Tennis

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Florida St. 1 p.m. Tennis

WTA, Lyon 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) 12:30 p.m. Fox

FOOTBALL

XFL, Houston at Dallas 1 p.m. FS1

XFL, D.C. at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. ESPN2

MONDAY

TENNIS

WTA, Lyon/Monterrey 8 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros noon Tennis

WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros 5 p.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 2 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 3 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Minnesota at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs noon ESPN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, NC State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, South Florida at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Portland at Orlando 4 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Alabama St. at Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NC State at Duke 8 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 10 p.m. ESPNU

