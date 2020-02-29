SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Everton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS2
MLS, Chicago at Seattle noon ESPN
MLS, Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC 2:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Minnesota at Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Texas A&M at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Xavier at Georgetown 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Duke at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, St. Louis at Rhode Island 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, NC State at Virginia 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Washington at Oregon noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, DePaul at Marquette noon FS2
NBA, Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Maryland at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 1:15 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Colorado at Stanford 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Washington at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, L.A. Kings at Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
College, Cornell at Ohio St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Atlanta at Boston 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, St. Louis at Houston 5 p.m. MLB
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic noon NBC
Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Santiago 11 a.m. Tennis
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Florida St. 1 p.m. Tennis
WTA, Lyon 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) 12:30 p.m. Fox
FOOTBALL
XFL, Houston at Dallas 1 p.m. FS1
XFL, D.C. at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
TENNIS
WTA, Lyon/Monterrey 8 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros noon Tennis
WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros 5 p.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 2 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 3 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Minnesota at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs noon ESPN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, NC State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, South Florida at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at Orlando 4 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Alabama St. at Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NC State at Duke 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 10 p.m. ESPNU
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
