SATURDAY
LACROSSE Time TV
Women’s college, Colgate at Navy 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Utah at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Denver at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Big East final, Seton Hall vs. Georgetown noon FS2
Men’s college, Big Ten final, Penn St. at Indiana 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLS, Austin FC at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
College, Ohio St. Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN
College, Patriot League Championship, Holy Cross at Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSSN
College, Utah Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Grambling St. at Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
College, USC Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12
College, Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
College, Maryland at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi St. at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
College, Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12
College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Boston 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Francisco at Miami 4 p.m. MLB
College, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Houston at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, Minnesota at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond 10:30 a.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo noon NBC
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, NCAA Championships 5 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers 1:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Golden State at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
Grenada Invitational 3 p.m. ESPNEWS
BOXING
PBC Fight Night, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella prelims 4 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella 5 p.m. FOX
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 4 p.m. FS2
SUNDAY Highlights
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Fulham 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Big East final, TBD vs. Georgetown 8 a.m. FS1
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Burnley 8 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Big Ten final, Iowa vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. Big Ten
MLS, LA Galaxy at Inter Miami noon ABC
MLS, Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond noon FOX
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama 12:30 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Boston 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, New Orleans at New York 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Brooklyn at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at Charlotte 4 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
SOFTBALL
College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. noon ESPN2
College, Arizona at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
College, Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.