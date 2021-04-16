on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

LACROSSE Time TV

Women’s college, Colgate at Navy 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Utah at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Denver at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Big East final, Seton Hall vs. Georgetown noon FS2

Men’s college, Big Ten final, Penn St. at Indiana 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLS, Austin FC at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

College, Ohio St. Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN

College, Patriot League Championship, Holy Cross at Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSSN

College, Utah Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12

College, Grambling St. at Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

College, USC Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12

College, Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

College, Maryland at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

College, Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12

College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Boston 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Francisco at Miami 4 p.m. MLB

College, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Houston at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, Minnesota at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond 10:30 a.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo noon NBC

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, NCAA Championships 5 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers 1:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Golden State at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

Grenada Invitational 3 p.m. ESPNEWS

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella prelims 4 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella 5 p.m. FOX

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 4 p.m. FS2

SUNDAY Highlights

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Fulham 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Big East final, TBD vs. Georgetown 8 a.m. FS1

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Burnley 8 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Big Ten final, Iowa vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. Big Ten

MLS, LA Galaxy at Inter Miami noon ABC

MLS, Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond noon FOX

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama 12:30 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington at Boston 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, New Orleans at New York 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Brooklyn at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Charlotte 4 p.m. NBCSNW

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

SOFTBALL

College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. noon ESPN2

College, Arizona at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

College, Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.