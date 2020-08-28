on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

European Tour, U.K. Championship 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC

Korn Ferry Tour Championship noon Golf

LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 2 p.m. Golf

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 1 5 a.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton at Valour 8:45 a.m. FS2

MLS, New York at New England 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, New York vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. CBSSN

WNBA, Seattle vs. Chicago 11 a.m. ABC

NBA, Orlando vs. Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Dallas vs. Indiana 1 p.m. CBS

NBA, Oklahoma City vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay vs. Boston 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 6:45 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

High school, Trinity Christian (TX) vs. Knoxville Catholic (TN) 9 a.m. ESPN

High school, Bentonville West (AR) vs. Broken Arrow (OK) noon ESPN

High school, St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Austin Peay St. vs. Central Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPN

High school, Century Bismarck (ND) vs. Legacy (ND) 6 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Cleveland at St. Louis 10 a.m. Fox

MLB, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. FS1

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB, Root

Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Purple vs. Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited, Blue vs. Gold 1 p.m. ESPN2

BOXING

PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1

PBC, Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti 5 p.m. Fox

SUNDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, U.K. Championship 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC

Korn Ferry Tour Championship noon Golf

LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Truck Series, WWT Raceway 200 9 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

High school, Pickerington North (Ohio) vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Denver vs. Utah 5:30 p.m. TNT

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 1 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 11:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Forge at Atletico Ottawa 11:45 a.m. FS2

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 3 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. NBC

NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

