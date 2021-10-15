on the air

SATURDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

British Champions Day 5 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester Utd 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brentford vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, UCF at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ABC

College, Michigan St. at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1

College, Oklahoma St. at Texas 9 a.m. FOX

College, Auburn at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS

College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Texas A&M at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Nebraska at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Rutgers at Northwestern 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Yale at Connecticut 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Idaho at Eastern Washington 11:30 a.m. Root

College, Kentucky at Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Purdue at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, BYU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Toledo at Central Michigan 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Kent St. at Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Fresno St. at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS2

College, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

College, Alabama at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Utah St. at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, TCU at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Ole Miss at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Iowa St. at Kansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Stanford at Washington St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Army at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. FOX

College, Air Force at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

College, Arizona St. at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

College, Hawaii at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, BNP Paribas Open 11 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, 2nd round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, 3rd round 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth (Texas) noon NBC

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, ALCS Game 2: Boston at Houston 1:30 p.m. FOX or FS1

MLB playoffs, NLCS Game 1: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 5 p.m. TBS

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Columbus 4 p.m. Root

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator MMA 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals 7 p.m. Sho

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Indiana at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

NWSL, NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, Miami vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6:30 a.m. CBS

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Arizona at Cleveland 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, Las Vegas at Denver 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Pittsburgh 5:20 p.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS Intercontinental GT Challenge Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Forth Worth (Texas) 11 a.m. NBC

NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals 11 a.m. FS1

Intercontinental GT Challenge Part 2 1 p.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, final round 2 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals, Game 4, Phoenix at Chicago noon ESPN

TENNIS

WTA, BNP Paribas Open, singles final 1 p.m. Tennis

ATP, BNP Paribas Open, singles final 4 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, NLCS Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. TBS

Listings are the most accurate available.

