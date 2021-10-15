SATURDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
British Champions Day 5 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester Utd 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brentford vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, UCF at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ABC
College, Michigan St. at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1
College, Oklahoma St. at Texas 9 a.m. FOX
College, Auburn at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS
College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Texas A&M at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Nebraska at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Rutgers at Northwestern 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Yale at Connecticut 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Idaho at Eastern Washington 11:30 a.m. Root
College, Kentucky at Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Purdue at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, BYU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Toledo at Central Michigan 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Kent St. at Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Fresno St. at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS2
College, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
College, Alabama at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Utah St. at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, TCU at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Ole Miss at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Iowa St. at Kansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Stanford at Washington St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Army at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. FOX
College, Air Force at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
College, Arizona St. at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
College, Hawaii at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, BNP Paribas Open 11 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, 2nd round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, 3rd round 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth (Texas) noon NBC
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, ALCS Game 2: Boston at Houston 1:30 p.m. FOX or FS1
MLB playoffs, NLCS Game 1: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 5 p.m. TBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Columbus 4 p.m. Root
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator MMA 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals 7 p.m. Sho
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Indiana at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
NWSL, NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
NFL, Miami vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6:30 a.m. CBS
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at Cleveland 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Las Vegas at Denver 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Pittsburgh 5:20 p.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS Intercontinental GT Challenge Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Forth Worth (Texas) 11 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals 11 a.m. FS1
Intercontinental GT Challenge Part 2 1 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, final round 2 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Game 4, Phoenix at Chicago noon ESPN
TENNIS
WTA, BNP Paribas Open, singles final 1 p.m. Tennis
ATP, BNP Paribas Open, singles final 4 p.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, NLCS Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. TBS
Listings are the most accurate available.
