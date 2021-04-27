on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Miami at Milwaukee 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship noon Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City noon CBSSN

CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal, Columbus Crew vs. CF Monterrey 5:30 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Champions League, Portland Timbers vs. América 7:30 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, St. Louis at Minnesota 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Colorado at Vegas 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Washington 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Memphis 6 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix 7 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

THURSDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Auburn at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress) 8:30 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big Ten, Rutgers vs. Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten, Maryland vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins vs. Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

HOCKEY

NHL, Florida at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Calgary at Edmonton 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2

