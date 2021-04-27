WEDNESDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Miami at Milwaukee 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship noon Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City noon CBSSN
CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal, Columbus Crew vs. CF Monterrey 5:30 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Champions League, Portland Timbers vs. América 7:30 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, St. Louis at Minnesota 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Colorado at Vegas 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Washington 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at Memphis 6 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix 7 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
ATP/WTA: Madrid, Munich, Estoril 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
THURSDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Auburn at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress) 8:30 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big Ten, Rutgers vs. Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten, Maryland vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins vs. Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
HOCKEY
NHL, Florida at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Calgary at Edmonton 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 6 p.m. ESPN2
