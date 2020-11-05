FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
Ladies Euro Tour, Dubai Moonlight Classic 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Series, Future Stars Friday 11 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Miami at NC State 4:30 p.m. ESPN
High school, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.) 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, San Jose State at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSSN
College, BYU at Boise State 6:45 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Phoenix Raceway 5 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 8:55 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Sheffield United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Juventus 3:15 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Premier League, West Brom vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 7:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Series, Championship Saturday 9 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, West Virginia at Texas 9 a.m. ABC
College, Arizona State at USC 9 a.m. FOX
College, Nebraska at Northwestern 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Michigan State at Iowa 9 a.m. ESPN
College, North Carolina at Duke 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Arkansas State at Louisiana 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Michigan at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1
College, Boston College at Syracuse 11 a.m. Root
College, Houston at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Florida vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Maryland at Penn State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Fresno State at UNLV 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Kansas at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Arizona at Utah 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, Texas Tech at TCU 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Oklahoma State at Kansas State 1 p.m. FOX
College, Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic 3 p.m. Root
College, Texas A&M at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
College, UCLA at Colorado 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Baylor at Iowa State 4 p.m. FS1
College, Stanford at Oregon 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Clemson at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC
College, Rutgers at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Tennessee at Arkansas 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, South Alabama at Coastal Carolina 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Washington State at Oregon State 7:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown 1:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix Raceway 2 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
PBC, Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores 5 p.m. FOX
