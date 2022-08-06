Sports on television
SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
Women’s British Open, Final Round 5 a.m. USA
Women’s British Open, Final Round 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Final Round noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round 3 p.m. Golf
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship, Texas 7 a.m. CBSSN
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Doubles World Championship 9 a.m. ESPN
Ultimate Disc, U.S. Open Championships: Mixed Final 9 a.m. ESPN2
Pickleball, Manhattan Beach Championships 10 a.m. Tennis
Ultimate Disc, U.S. Open Championships: Men’s Final 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Major League Pickleball 5 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road America 9 a.m. USA
NASCAR Cup Series, Michigan noon USA
IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix 12:30 p.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Outlaw Days: Nashville Stampede at Kansas City Outlaws 9 a.m. CBS
PBR Team Series, Outlaw Days 10 a.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut at Chicago 10 a.m. ABC
Men’s, Israel Select Team at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC
WNBA, Las Vegas at Seattle noon ABC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 10:30 a.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Colson 10 a.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
Little League Mountain Regional, Wyoming vs. Utah noon ESPN
Under-11 Select Festival 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Colorado at Arizona 1:30 p.m. MLB
Little League, Southwest Regional 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Intermediate Final 6 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, York United at Valour 2 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
Senior League Final 4 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
Little League, New England Regional 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Southeast Regional 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Metro Regional 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Southwest Regional noon ESPN
Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Great Lakes Regional 4 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Northwest Regional 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis
Israel Senior Men’s National Team at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC
WNBA, New York at Dallas 5 p.m. NBATV
Listings are the most accurate available.
