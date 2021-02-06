SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
FIFA Club World Cup, 5th place, Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al Duhail SC 6:55 a.m. FS1
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
FIFA Club World Cup semifinal, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL 10 a.m. FS2
FA Women’s Super League, Arsenal vs. Manchester City 11 a.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
College, Denver at North Carolina 8 a.m. ESPNU
WRESTLING
College, Iowa at Purdue 8:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Iowa vs. Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Iowa at Indiana 9 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, Wake Forest at Georgia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Women’s college, DePaul at Marquette 9 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Florida St. at Miami 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Syracuse at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Georgetown at Villanova 11:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Temple at Wichita St. noon ESPNU
Women’s college, Utah at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Boise St. at Nevada 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, California at Stanford 7 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at Washington 9 a.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon NBC
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 1:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LV, Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. CBS
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN
Australian Open 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
MONDAY Highlights
WORLD CUP ALPINE SKIING
World Championships, women’s combined slalom 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
World Championships, men’s super-G 4 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, SMU at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UNC-Greensboro at Furman 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Miami at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Coppin St. at Norfolk St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, South Carolina at Connecticut 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nebraska at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Air Force at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Jose St. at San Diego St. 8 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
