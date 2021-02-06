on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

FIFA Club World Cup, 5th place, Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al Duhail SC 6:55 a.m. FS1

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

FIFA Club World Cup semifinal, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL 10 a.m. FS2

FA Women’s Super League, Arsenal vs. Manchester City 11 a.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

College, Denver at North Carolina 8 a.m. ESPNU

WRESTLING

College, Iowa at Purdue 8:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Iowa vs. Ohio St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Iowa at Indiana 9 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, Wake Forest at Georgia Tech 9 a.m. Root

Women’s college, DePaul at Marquette 9 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Florida St. at Miami 10 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Indiana at Iowa 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Syracuse at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Georgetown at Villanova 11:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Temple at Wichita St. noon ESPNU

Women’s college, Utah at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Boise St. at Nevada 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, California at Stanford 7 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at Washington 9 a.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon NBC

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League 1:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LV, Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. CBS

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN

Australian Open 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

MONDAY Highlights

WORLD CUP ALPINE SKIING

World Championships, women’s combined slalom 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

World Championships, men’s super-G 4 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, SMU at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UNC-Greensboro at Furman 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Miami at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Coppin St. at Norfolk St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, South Carolina at Connecticut 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nebraska at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Air Force at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Jose St. at San Diego St. 8 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

