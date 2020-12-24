on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

NBA, New Orleans at Miami 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 9:30 a.m. FOX

NBA, Golden State at Milwaukee 11:30 a.m. ABC

Men’s college, Maryland at Purdue 11:30 a.m. FS1

NBA, Brooklyn at Boston 2 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Denver 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Camellia Bowl, Marshall vs. Buffalo 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 1:30 p.m. FOX, NFL

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United noon NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Tampa Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. NFL

College, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Miami at Las Vegas 5:15 p.m. NFL

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Kentucky at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Gonzaga vs. Virginia 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas Southern at LSU 2 p.m. SEC

NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

BOXING

PBC, Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox 3 p.m. FS1

PBC, David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski 5 p.m. FOX

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

