FRIDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
NBA, New Orleans at Miami 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 9:30 a.m. FOX
NBA, Golden State at Milwaukee 11:30 a.m. ABC
Men’s college, Maryland at Purdue 11:30 a.m. FS1
NBA, Brooklyn at Boston 2 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN
Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Denver 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Camellia Bowl, Marshall vs. Buffalo 11:30 a.m. ESPN
NFL, Minnesota at New Orleans 1:30 p.m. FOX, NFL
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United noon NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Tampa Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. NFL
College, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Miami at Las Vegas 5:15 p.m. NFL
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Kentucky at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Houston at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Gonzaga vs. Virginia 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Texas Southern at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
BOXING
PBC, Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox 3 p.m. FS1
PBC, David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski 5 p.m. FOX
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
