on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Brom vs. Aston Villa 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, UNC Greensboro at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Creighton at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Oral Roberts at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Marquette at Xavier 11 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Youngstown St. at Northern Kentucky noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Central Arkansas at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Nebraska at Indiana 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Providence at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Saint Louis at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Colorado vs. Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, PNC Championship noon NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL, San Francisco at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Washington 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants 5:20 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Wofford at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Oregon at Washington St. 11 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Stanford at UCLA noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, San Diego at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Washington St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Tulsa at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Murray St. at Austin Peay St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, CSU Bakersfield vs. Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, New Mexico at Boise St. 6:30 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Appalachian St. vs. North Texas 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.