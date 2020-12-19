SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Brom vs. Aston Villa 11:10 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, UNC Greensboro at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Creighton at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Oral Roberts at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Marquette at Xavier 11 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Youngstown St. at Northern Kentucky noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Central Arkansas at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Nebraska at Indiana 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Providence at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Saint Louis at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Colorado vs. Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, PNC Championship noon NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, San Francisco at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Washington 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Kansas City at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants 5:20 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Wofford at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Oregon at Washington St. 11 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Stanford at UCLA noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, San Diego at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Prairie View A&M at Washington St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Tulsa at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Murray St. at Austin Peay St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, CSU Bakersfield vs. Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root
Men’s college, New Mexico at Boise St. 6:30 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Appalachian St. vs. North Texas 11:30 a.m. ESPN
NFL, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 5:15 p.m. ESPN
