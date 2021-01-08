on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Richmond at George Mason 9 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Alabama at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Miami at NC State 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, St. John’s at Creighton 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, George Washington at St. Bonaventure 9 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Rhode Island at VCU 11 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Tennessee at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Seton Hall at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Fordham at Duquesne 11 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Baylor at TCU noon ESPN

Men’s college, Washington at California noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Georgia at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Connecticut at Butler 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulane at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, UNLV at Colorado St. 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, La Salle at Massachusetts 1 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 1:30 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Washington St. vs. Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, USC at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Georgetown at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

High school, John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Gonzaga at Portland 5 p.m. Root

Men’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Nevada at San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN

High school, CBC vs. Bates Fundamentals 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Oregon at Utah 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Portland at Sacramento 7 p.m. NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

NFL playoffs, Indianapolis at Buffalo 10:05 a.m. CBS

NFL playoffs, L.A. Rams at Seattle 1:40 p.m. FOX

NFL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Washington 5:15 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

College, Michigan at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Lazio 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Mexico Primera, Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 8 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, Davidson at Rhode Island 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Florida at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Dayton at George Washington 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Alabama at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Oregon at California 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, South Carolina at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Colgate at Boston University 3 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Drake 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Tennessee 10:05 a.m. ABC, ESPN

NFL, Chicago at New Orleans 1:40 p.m. CBS

NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 5:15 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

