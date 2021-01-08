SATURDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Richmond at George Mason 9 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Alabama at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Miami at NC State 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, St. John’s at Creighton 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, George Washington at St. Bonaventure 9 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Texas at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Rhode Island at VCU 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Tennessee at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Seton Hall at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Fordham at Duquesne 11 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Baylor at TCU noon ESPN
Men’s college, Washington at California noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Georgia at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Connecticut at Butler 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulane at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, UNLV at Colorado St. 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, La Salle at Massachusetts 1 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 1:30 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Washington St. vs. Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, USC at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Georgetown at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Portland 5 p.m. Root
Men’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nevada at San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN
High school, CBC vs. Bates Fundamentals 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Oregon at Utah 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Portland at Sacramento 7 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
NFL playoffs, Indianapolis at Buffalo 10:05 a.m. CBS
NFL playoffs, L.A. Rams at Seattle 1:40 p.m. FOX
NFL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Washington 5:15 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
College, Michigan at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Lazio 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Mexico Primera, Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 8 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, Davidson at Rhode Island 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Florida at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Dayton at George Washington 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Alabama at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Oregon at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, South Carolina at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Colgate at Boston University 3 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Drake 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
NFL, Baltimore at Tennessee 10:05 a.m. ABC, ESPN
NFL, Chicago at New Orleans 1:40 p.m. CBS
NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
