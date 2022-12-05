Sports on television
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Yale at Butler. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Illinois vs Texas. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Georgia at Georgia Tech. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Saint Joseph’s at Temple. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Cleveland. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA G League, Wisconsin at Sioux Falls. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, North Carolina Central at Marquette. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Maryland at Wisconsin. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Sam Houston State at Oklahoma State. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Iowa vs Duke. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Dallas at Denver. 7 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, Montreal at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
SOCCER
World Cup, Round of 16: Morocco vs Spain. 7 a.m. FOX
World Cup, Round of 16: Portugal vs Switzerland. 11 a.m. FOX
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
Men’s College, Michigan State at Penn State. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, DePaul at St. John’s. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Siena at Georgetown. 3:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Pennsylvania at Villanova. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Iowa State at Iowa. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Navy at West Virginia. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Atlanta at New York. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Nebraska at Indiana. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Manhattan at Providence. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall. 5:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Connecticut at Florida. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Arizona State at SMU. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Northern Kentucky at Washington State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt. 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Boston at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Cal State Fullerton at USC. 8 p.m. PAC12
GOLF
DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, 1st Round. 2 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
NHL, Buffalo at Columbus. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Vegas. 7 p.m. TNT
Source: Nielsen
