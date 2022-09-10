Sports on television
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas noon USA
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey 12:30 p.m. NBC
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Cincinnati (OH): Championship Sunday 7 a.m. Tennis
TRACK AND FIELD
5th Avenue Mile 9 a.m. NBC
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 21 10 a.m. CNBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, San Francisco at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Minnesota 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Tampa Bay at Dallas 5:15 p.m. NBC
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes 10 a.m. ABC
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship 10 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles championship 1 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 2 p.m. Golf
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Cowboy Days 11 a.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Women’s college, USC at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, NC State at South Carolina noon ESPNU
NWSL, Kansas City at NJ/NY Gotham 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Game 1: Connecticut at Las Vegas noon ABC
MONDAY
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
NFL, Denver at Seattle 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN
NFL, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli: Denver at Seattle 5 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. All English Premier League games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
