on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, North Carolina A&T at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Man City noon CBS

NWSL, OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit 5 p.m. CBSSN

CONCACAF Champions League, Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM 7 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Boston at Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Toronto 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL playoffs, St. Louis at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Los Angeles at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2

SOFTBALL

College, Florida at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Philadelphia at Miami 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Dallas at Phoenix 7 p.m. TNT

LACROSSE

Women’s Pac-12 quarterfinal, Oregon vs. Colorado 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s Pac-12 quarterfinal, California vs. Arizona St. 7 p.m. Pac-12

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

THURSDAY

GOLF

DP World Tour, British Masters 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 11 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB

College, Tennessee at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Tampa Bay at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+

LACROSSE

Men’s Big East semi, Villanova vs. Denver 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s Pac-12 semi, TBD vs. Stanford 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s Big East semi, Marquette vs. Georgetown 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s Pac-12 semi, TBD vs. USC 7 p.m. Pac-12

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. TNT

NHL playoffs, Washington at Florida 4:30 p.m. TBS

NHL playoffs, Nashville at Colorado 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL playoffs, Dallas at Calgary 7 p.m. TBS

SOFTBALL

College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. North Melbourne 3:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available.

