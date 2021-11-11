FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix practice 7:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying 10:55 a.m. ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 10 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Dubai Championship 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
World Cup 2022 qualifying, Italy vs. Switzerland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
World Cup 2022 qualifying, U.S. vs. Mexico 6 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Louisville at Arizona 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Coppell High School vs. Vertical Academy 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Utah St. at Richmond 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Kent St. at Xavier 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2
Women’s college, South Carolina at South Dakota 4 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Robert Morris at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at Houston 5 p.m. Root/Root+
Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Navy 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Pittsburgh at West Virginia 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, New Hampshire at Marquette 5:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Princeton at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Boys high school, Link Year Prep vs. iSchool of Lewisville 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
NBA, Chicago at Golden State 7:05 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Stanford at Santa Clara 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, SMU at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Villanova at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Cincinnati at South Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Wyoming at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh 7 p.m. Sho
SATURDAY
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
FA Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 9 a.m. NBC
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying 11:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans noon NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Coppin St. at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS2
Men’s college, Dartmouth at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS2
Men’s college, Saint Peter’s at St. John’s 1 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Central Michigan at DePaul 3 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Troy at Butler 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Texas at Gonzaga 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Michigan at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Oklahoma at Baylor 9 a.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Bucknell at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Mississippi St. at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Northwestern at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, UCF at SMU 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, New Mexico St. at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
College, West Virginia at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FS1
College, Utah at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Purdue at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Georgia at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Minnesota at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Miami at Florida St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Maryland at Michigan St. 1 p.m. FOX
College, South Carolina at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
College, Tulsa at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Stanford at Oregon St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Air Force at Colorado St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Kentucky at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Arizona St. at Washington 4 p.m. FS1
College, Notre Dame at Virginia 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Kansas at Texas 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arkansas at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, TCU at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. FOX
College, Colorado at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
College, Nevada at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Washington St. at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Utah St. at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Dubai Championship midnight Golf
BASEBALL
Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game 4 p.m. MLB
BOXING
David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis 6 p.m. Sho
HOCKEY
NHL, Minnesota at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
TENNIS
World Team Tennis 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
