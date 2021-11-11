on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix practice 7:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying 10:55 a.m. ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 10 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dubai Championship 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

World Cup 2022 qualifying, Italy vs. Switzerland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

World Cup 2022 qualifying, U.S. vs. Mexico 6 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Louisville at Arizona 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Coppell High School vs. Vertical Academy 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Utah St. at Richmond 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Kent St. at Xavier 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2

Women’s college, South Carolina at South Dakota 4 p.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Robert Morris at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Houston 5 p.m. Root/Root+

Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Navy 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Pittsburgh at West Virginia 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, New Hampshire at Marquette 5:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Princeton at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Boys high school, Link Year Prep vs. iSchool of Lewisville 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

NBA, Chicago at Golden State 7:05 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Stanford at Santa Clara 8 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, SMU at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Villanova at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Cincinnati at South Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Wyoming at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh 7 p.m. Sho

SATURDAY

SOCCER

FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

FA Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 9 a.m. NBC

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying 11:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans noon NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Coppin St. at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS2

Men’s college, Dartmouth at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS2

Men’s college, Saint Peter’s at St. John’s 1 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at DePaul 3 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Troy at Butler 5 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Texas at Gonzaga 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Oklahoma at Baylor 9 a.m. FOX

College, Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Bucknell at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Mississippi St. at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Northwestern at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, UCF at SMU 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, New Mexico St. at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

College, West Virginia at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FS1

College, Utah at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

College, Purdue at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Georgia at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Minnesota at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Miami at Florida St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Maryland at Michigan St. 1 p.m. FOX

College, South Carolina at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

College, Tulsa at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Stanford at Oregon St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Air Force at Colorado St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Kentucky at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Arizona St. at Washington 4 p.m. FS1

College, Notre Dame at Virginia 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Kansas at Texas 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arkansas at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, TCU at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. FOX

College, Colorado at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

College, Nevada at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Washington St. at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Utah St. at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dubai Championship midnight Golf

BASEBALL

Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game 4 p.m. MLB

BOXING

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis 6 p.m. Sho

HOCKEY

NHL, Minnesota at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TENNIS

World Team Tennis 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

