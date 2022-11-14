Sports on television
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Stonehill at Providence. 2 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Northwestern at Georgetown. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Kentucky vs Michigan State. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Binghamton at Maryland. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Buffalo at Connecticut. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Washington State at Prairie View A&M. 4 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Winthrop at Auburn. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Central Connecticut State at St. John’s. 4 p.m. FS2
NBA G League, Cleveland Charge at Grand Rapids Gold. 4 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Memphis at New Orleans. 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Marquette at Purdue. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Green Bay at Wisconsin. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Memphis at Saint Louis. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, San Diego State at Stanford. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Montana State at Oregon. 6 p.m. PAC12OR
Men’s College, Fairfield at Xavier. 6 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Duke vs Kansas. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Alabama at South Alabama. 7 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, San Antonio at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, Brooklyn at Sacramento. 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Dayton at UNLV. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Vermont at USC. 8 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Bushnell at Oregon State. 8 p.m. PAC12OR
FOOTBALL
College, Ohio at Ball State. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Bowling Green at Toledo. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, HBCU Tip-Off 3rd-Place Game. 10 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, HBCU Tip-Off Championship. 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Legends Classic: Michigan vs Pittsburgh. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Eastern Illinois at Ohio State. 4 p.m. BIG10
NBA, Boston at Atlanta. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Iowa at Seton Hall. 4:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Notre Dame at Northwestern. 6 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Oklahoma at Utah. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Gonzaga at Texas. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Golden State at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Stanford. 8 p.m. PAC12
College, Eastern Michigan at Kent State. 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Western Michigan at Central Michigan. 5 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
DP World Tour Championship, First Round. 11 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, St. Louis at Chicago. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NHL, Los Angeles at Edmonton. 7 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
Source: Nielsen
