FRIDAY

WINTER OLYMPICS Time TV

Men’s hockey semifinal, ROC vs. Sweden 5:45 a.m. USA

Bobsled; Figure skating; Freestyle skiing 5 p.m. NBC

Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe final 5:30 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing 7 p.m. USA

Speedskating 9 p.m. USA

Cross-country skiing 10 p.m. USA

Women’s biathlon 1 a.m. (Sat) USA

Alpine skiing 2 a.m. (Sat) USA

Figure skating, pairs free skate 3 a.m. (Sat) USA

SOFTBALL

College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Michigan vs. Oklahoma St. 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Washington vs. Tennessee 9:30 a.m. SEC

College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Texas vs. Florida St. 10 a.m. ESPNU

College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, LSU vs. Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 1 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Juventus vs. Torino 11:45 a.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Dayton qualifying noon FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 2:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Butler at St. John’s 2 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, All-Star Celebrity Game 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Richmond at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Saint Peter’s at Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Ohio at Kent St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, Rising Stars Game 6 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Maryland at Nebraska 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Wright St. at Oakland 6 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, California at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Athletes Unlimited, Team Hawkins vs. Team Cloud 8:30 p.m. CBSSN

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s college, Cal State Northridge at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Alabama at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Miami (Ohio) at Colorado College 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+

LACROSSE

NLL, Albany at Buffalo 4:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

SATURDAY Highlights

WINTER OLYMPICS

Men’s hockey, bronze medal game 5 a.m. CNBC

Bobsled; Figure skating 5 p.m. NBC

Women’s curling, gold medal game 5 p.m. CNBC

Men’s hockey, gold medal game 8:10 p.m. USA

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

ARCA, Daytona 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN

NBA, All-Star Skills Challenge/ 3-Point Contest/Slam Dunk Contest 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root+

Men’s college, Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

FOOTBALL

College, HBCU Legacy Bowl 1 p.m. NFL

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Calgary 7 p.m. Root

