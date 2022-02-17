FRIDAY
WINTER OLYMPICS Time TV
Men’s hockey semifinal, ROC vs. Sweden 5:45 a.m. USA
Bobsled; Figure skating; Freestyle skiing 5 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe final 5:30 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing 7 p.m. USA
Speedskating 9 p.m. USA
Cross-country skiing 10 p.m. USA
Women’s biathlon 1 a.m. (Sat) USA
Alpine skiing 2 a.m. (Sat) USA
Figure skating, pairs free skate 3 a.m. (Sat) USA
SOFTBALL
College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Michigan vs. Oklahoma St. 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Washington vs. Tennessee 9:30 a.m. SEC
College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Texas vs. Florida St. 10 a.m. ESPNU
College, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, LSU vs. Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 1 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Juventus vs. Torino 11:45 a.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Dayton qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 2:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Butler at St. John’s 2 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, All-Star Celebrity Game 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Richmond at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Peter’s at Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Ohio at Kent St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2
NBA, Rising Stars Game 6 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Maryland at Nebraska 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Wright St. at Oakland 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, California at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Athletes Unlimited, Team Hawkins vs. Team Cloud 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
VOLLEYBALL
Men’s college, Cal State Northridge at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Alabama at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Miami (Ohio) at Colorado College 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+
LACROSSE
NLL, Albany at Buffalo 4:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
SATURDAY Highlights
WINTER OLYMPICS
Men’s hockey, bronze medal game 5 a.m. CNBC
Bobsled; Figure skating 5 p.m. NBC
Women’s curling, gold medal game 5 p.m. CNBC
Men’s hockey, gold medal game 8:10 p.m. USA
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA, Daytona 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN
NBA, All-Star Skills Challenge/ 3-Point Contest/Slam Dunk Contest 5 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root+
Men’s college, Oregon at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
FOOTBALL
College, HBCU Legacy Bowl 1 p.m. NFL
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Calgary 7 p.m. Root
Listings are the most accurate available.
