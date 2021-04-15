FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNU
NHRA, Las Vegas qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Monte-Carlo Masters 9 a.m. Root
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, NCAA Championships 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, NCAA Championships 3 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
College, Michigan at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Connecticut at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur noon NBCSN
Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MLS, Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders 6:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 8 p.m. Pac-12
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Michigan at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at San Antonio 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, New York at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
College, Maryland at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 7 p.m. FS2
SATURDAY HIghlights
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Colgate at Navy 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Utah at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Denver at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Big East final, Seton Hall vs. Georgetown noon FS2
Men’s college, Big Ten final, Penn St. at Indiana 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLS, Austin FC at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
College, Ohio St. Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN
College, Patriot League Championship, Holy Cross vs. Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSSN
College, Utah Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Grambling St. at Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
College, USC Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12
College, Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
College, Maryland at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi St. at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
College, Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12
College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Boston 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Francisco at Miami 4 p.m. MLB
College, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Houston at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, Minnesota at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond 10:30 a.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo noon NBC
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, NCAA Championships 5 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers 1:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Golden State at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC
