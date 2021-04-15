on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNU

NHRA, Las Vegas qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Monte-Carlo Masters 9 a.m. Root

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, NCAA Championships 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, NCAA Championships 3 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

College, Michigan at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

College, Connecticut at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur noon NBCSN

Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

MLS, Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders 6:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 8 p.m. Pac-12

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Michigan at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at San Antonio 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, New York at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

College, Maryland at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 7 p.m. FS2

SATURDAY HIghlights

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Colgate at Navy 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Utah at Virginia 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Denver at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Big East final, Seton Hall vs. Georgetown noon FS2

Men’s college, Big Ten final, Penn St. at Indiana 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLS, Austin FC at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

College, Ohio St. Spring Game 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama Spring Game 10 a.m. ESPN

College, Patriot League Championship, Holy Cross vs. Bucknell 11 a.m. CBSSN

College, Utah Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12

College, Grambling St. at Southern 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

College, USC Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12

College, Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

College, Maryland at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

College, Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12

College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Arizona at Arizona St. (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Oregon at Washington (DH) 7:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Boston 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Francisco at Miami 4 p.m. MLB

College, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Houston at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, Minnesota at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond 10:30 a.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo noon NBC

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, NCAA Championships 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, NCAA Championships 5 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers 1:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Golden State at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC

