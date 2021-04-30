SATURDAY
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Tenerife Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
ARCA, Kansas 10:30 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Texas qualifying 1 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar, Texas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham 9:30 a.m. NBC
German Cup, Borussia Dortmund vs. Holstein Kiel 11:20 a.m. ESPNEWS
NWSL Challenge Cup, Orlando at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Mazatlán 7 p.m. FS1
Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Genoa 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
BASEBALL
College, Auburn at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
College, TCU at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
MLB, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1
College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
College, Minnesota Maroon and Gold Game 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Nebraska Red-White Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, SWAC Championship, Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M noon ESPN2
College, Washington Spring Game noon Pac-12
College, Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Melbourne 8 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle 11:30 p.m. FS2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby (pre-race coverage) 11:30 a.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby (race) 4 p.m. NBC
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Syracuse at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Big Ten, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
SOFTBALL
College, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina noon SEC
College, Cal St. Fullerton at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo 2 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Relays 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
BOXING
PBC, Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna 4 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA, Golden State at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN
SURFING
World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 5 p.m. FS2
SUNDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Tenerife Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 10 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle 6 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN
GT World Challenge America 11 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas noon FS1
IndyCar, Texas 2 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
College, Missouri at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
College, Louisville at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Florida noon ESPN2
College, Oregon St. at UCLA noon Pac-12
College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. noon SEC
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big Ten, teams TBD 9 a.m. Big Ten
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Illinois at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Oregon at Arizona St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
FOOTBALL
College, FCS, North Dakota St. at Sam Houston St. noon ESPN
College, FCS, North Dakota at James Madison 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, FCS, Southern Illinois at South Dakota St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Detroit noon NBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Brooklyn at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA, Portland at Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW
SURFING
World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 5 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
