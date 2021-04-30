on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV

European PGA Tour, Tenerife Open 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

ARCA, Kansas 10:30 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Texas qualifying 1 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar, Texas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham 9:30 a.m. NBC

German Cup, Borussia Dortmund vs. Holstein Kiel 11:20 a.m. ESPNEWS

NWSL Challenge Cup, Orlando at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Mazatlán 7 p.m. FS1

Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Genoa 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

BASEBALL

College, Auburn at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

College, TCU at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

MLB, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

FOOTBALL

College, Minnesota Maroon and Gold Game 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Nebraska Red-White Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, SWAC Championship, Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M noon ESPN2

College, Washington Spring Game noon Pac-12

College, Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Melbourne 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle 11:30 p.m. FS2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby (pre-race coverage) 11:30 a.m. NBC

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby (race) 4 p.m. NBC

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Syracuse at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Big Ten, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

SOFTBALL

College, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina noon SEC

College, Cal St. Fullerton at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo 2 p.m. ESPNU

College, Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Relays 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

BOXING

PBC, Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna 4 p.m. FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA, Golden State at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

SURFING

World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 5 p.m. FS2

SUNDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Tenerife Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 10 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle 6 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN

GT World Challenge America 11 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas noon FS1

IndyCar, Texas 2 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

College, Missouri at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

College, Louisville at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Vanderbilt at Florida noon ESPN2

College, Oregon St. at UCLA noon Pac-12

College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. noon SEC

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big Ten, teams TBD 9 a.m. Big Ten

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Illinois at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Oregon at Arizona St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

FOOTBALL

College, FCS, North Dakota St. at Sam Houston St. noon ESPN

College, FCS, North Dakota at James Madison 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, FCS, Southern Illinois at South Dakota St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Detroit noon NBC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Brooklyn at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC

NBA, Portland at Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW

SURFING

World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 5 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

