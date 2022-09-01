FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Dana Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA, Korn Ferry Tour Championship 1 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Made in HimmerLand 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland 4 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
College, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Illinois at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1
College, TCU at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN
High school, Junipero Serra (CA) at De La Salle (CA) 8 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs. Collingwood 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton at Atlético Ottawa 4 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Juárez vs. Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS2
Premier League, Everton vs. Liverpool 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs. Rangers 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (SC) qualifying 9:30 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (SC) noon USA
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Juventus 6:30 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Brentford vs. Leeds United 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria 10:30 a.m. FOX
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 14 7 a.m. CNBC
TENNIS
U.S. Open 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Colorado St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC
College, Buffalo at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Delaware at Navy 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, NC State at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
College, North Carolina at Appalachian St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
College, South Dakota St. at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1
College, Bowling Green at UCLA 11:30 a.m. Pac-12
College, Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Arizona at San Diego St. 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Texas-El Paso at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, North Dakota at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Houston at Texas-San Antonio 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Cincinnati at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Tulsa at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, BYU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Troy at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
College, Rice at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12
College, Utah at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Illinois St. at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, SMU at North Texas 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Memphis at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Utah St. at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Idaho at Washington St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Boise St. at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Kent St. at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1:30 p.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Dana Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA, Korn Ferry Tour Championship 1 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Listings are the most accurate available.
