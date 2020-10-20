WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Time TV/Radio
World Series, Game 2, Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. Fox
Korea, KIA Tigers at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
GOLF
European Tour, Italian Open 3:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf
THURSDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Italian Open 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Arkansas St. at Appalachian St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL
SOCCER
CONCACAF League, Club Deportivo Municipal Limeno vs. Forge FC 5 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF League, CD Motagua vs. CS y D Comunicaciones 7:30 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
