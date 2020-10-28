on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Cyprus Open 2:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, South Alabama at Georgia Southern 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Atlanta at Carolina 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL

College, Colorado St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 250, Mousasi vs. Lima 5 p.m. CBSSN

SOCCER

Copa do Brazil, Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Esporte Clube Juventude 5:30 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

College, SEC Cross-Country Championship 7 a.m. SEC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship noon Golf

European Tour, Cyprus Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace 12:55 p.m. NBCSN

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Pachuca 8 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

High school, Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Minnesota at Maryland 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, East Carolina at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPN2

College, Hawaii at Wyoming 6:45 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.) 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

