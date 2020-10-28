THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Cyprus Open 2:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, South Alabama at Georgia Southern 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Atlanta at Carolina 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL
College, Colorado St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 250, Mousasi vs. Lima 5 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Copa do Brazil, Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Esporte Clube Juventude 5:30 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
TRACK AND FIELD
College, SEC Cross-Country Championship 7 a.m. SEC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship noon Golf
European Tour, Cyprus Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace 12:55 p.m. NBCSN
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Pachuca 8 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
High school, Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Minnesota at Maryland 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, East Carolina at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPN2
College, Hawaii at Wyoming 6:45 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.) 5 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
