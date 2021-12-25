on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Southhampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Brighton vs. Brentford noon NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Buffalo at New England or L.A. Chargers at Houston 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Chicago at Seattle 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, Denver at Las Vegas or Pittsburgh at Kansas City 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Washington at Dallas 5:20 p.m. NBC

BASEBALL

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League, Carolina Giants vs. Caguas Creoles 1 p.m. FS2

MONDAY

FOOTBALL

Quick Lane Bowl, Western Michigan vs. Nevada 8 a.m. ESPN

Military Bowl, Boston College vs. East Carolina 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Miami at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester United noon USA

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 4:25 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Dallas at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+

Listings are the most accurate available.

