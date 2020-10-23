on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zozo Championship 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1 6 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth (TX) 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, Oklahoma at TCU 9 a.m. ABC

College, Nebraska at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Fox

College, Rutgers at Michigan St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Mercer at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, NC State at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Florida St. at Louisville 9 a.m. Root

College, Auburn at Ole Miss 9 a.m. SEC

College, Kansas at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FS1

College, Tulane at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 12:30 p.m. Fox

College, Iowa at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Houston at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Baylor at Texas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Penn St. at Indiana 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Georgia St. at Troy 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Kentucky at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

College, West Virginia at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Wyoming at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, South Carolina at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Utah St. at Boise St. 4 p.m. FS1

College, Michigan at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Maryland at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Cincinnati at SMU 6 p.m. ESPN2

College, Texas St. at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College, UNLV at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Air Force at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. FS1

FIGURE SKATING ISU Skate America noon NBC

ISU Grand Prix Skate America 6 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

World Series, Game 4, LA. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox

BOXING

Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton 6 p.m. Sho

S

UNDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zozo Championship 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Forth Worth (TX) 9 a.m. FS1

NHRA, Houston 11 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Forth Worth (TX) 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Southampton vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s college, Florida at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 12:30 p.m. ABC

Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Georgia at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU

Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atletico San Luis 6 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Pittsburgh at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Tampa Bay at Las Vegas 1:05 p.m. Fox

NFL, San Francisco at New England 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Arizona 5:20 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

High school, Top Flight Invite, 7th Place game 10 a.m. ESPN2

High school, Top Flight Invite, 5th Place game noon ESPN2

High school, Top Flight Invite, 3rd Place game 2 p.m. ESPN2

High school, Top Flight Invite, Title game 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

World Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

