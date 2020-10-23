SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zozo Championship 2 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1 6 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth (TX) 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Oklahoma at TCU 9 a.m. ABC
College, Nebraska at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Fox
College, Rutgers at Michigan St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Mercer at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, NC State at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Florida St. at Louisville 9 a.m. Root
College, Auburn at Ole Miss 9 a.m. SEC
College, Kansas at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FS1
College, Tulane at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 12:30 p.m. Fox
College, Iowa at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Houston at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Baylor at Texas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Penn St. at Indiana 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Georgia St. at Troy 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Kentucky at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
College, West Virginia at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Wyoming at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, South Carolina at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Utah St. at Boise St. 4 p.m. FS1
College, Michigan at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Maryland at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Cincinnati at SMU 6 p.m. ESPN2
College, Texas St. at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College, UNLV at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Air Force at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. FS1
FIGURE SKATING ISU Skate America noon NBC
ISU Grand Prix Skate America 6 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 4, LA. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox
BOXING
Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton 6 p.m. Sho
S
UNDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zozo Championship 2 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Forth Worth (TX) 9 a.m. FS1
NHRA, Houston 11 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Forth Worth (TX) 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Southampton vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s college, Florida at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 12:30 p.m. ABC
Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Georgia at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU
Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atletico San Luis 6 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Tampa Bay at Las Vegas 1:05 p.m. Fox
NFL, San Francisco at New England 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Arizona 5:20 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
High school, Top Flight Invite, 7th Place game 10 a.m. ESPN2
High school, Top Flight Invite, 5th Place game noon ESPN2
High school, Top Flight Invite, 3rd Place game 2 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Top Flight Invite, Title game 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox
