SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 3rd round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 2nd round 10 a.m. Golf
CYCLING Tour de France, Stage 8 5 a.m. NBC
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Macedonia vs. Armenia 5:50 a.m. ESPNEWS
UEFA Nations League, Iceland vs. England 9 a.m. ABC
Canadian Premier League, Valour vs. Forge 9 a.m. FS2
NWSL, Sky Blue at Washington Spirit 10 a.m. CBS
UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs. Croatia 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Fox
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road Atlanta 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 9:30 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Indianapolis qualifying 11 a.m. FS1
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road Atlanta 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open, 3rd round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, 3rd round 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBC
SUNDAY
CYCLING Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 3rd Round noon NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA, U.S. Nationals 8 a.m. FS1
NHRA, U.S. Nationals 10 a.m. Fox
NASCAR Truck Series, Darlington (S.C.) 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 3 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 1:30 p.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Milwaukee at Cleveland 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Houston at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. TBS
MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC
WNBA, Chicago vs. Los Angeles 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ABC
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Crowley vs. Torres 3 p.m. FS1
PBC, Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos 5 p.m. Fox
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas vs. Vegas or Vancouver 5 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
MLS, Nashville at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Fremantle 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
