on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon Golf

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Detroit at Kansas City 5 p.m. FS1

MLB, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

UEFA Super Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla 11:40 a.m. CBSSN

Copa do Brazil, Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense 4 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle vs. Minnesota 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Alabama-Birmingham at South Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Miami at Jacksonville 5:20 p.m. NFL

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 1 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP, Hamburg, WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1 a.m. Tennis

FRIDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 5 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Las Vegas 6 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 2 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League, Doha 9 a.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. ROOT

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

SOCCER

Women’s college, Alabama at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Middle Tennessee St. at Texas-San Antonio 5 p.m. CBSSN

High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Ravenwood (TN) 6 p.m. ESPNU

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami vs. Boston 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.