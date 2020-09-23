THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon Golf
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Detroit at Kansas City 5 p.m. FS1
MLB, Oakland at L.A. Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB
SOCCER
UEFA Super Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla 11:40 a.m. CBSSN
Copa do Brazil, Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense 4 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle vs. Minnesota 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Alabama-Birmingham at South Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Miami at Jacksonville 5:20 p.m. NFL
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 1 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP, Hamburg, WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1 a.m. Tennis
FRIDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 5 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Las Vegas 6 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix practice 2 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, Doha 9 a.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. ROOT
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
SOCCER
Women’s college, Alabama at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Middle Tennessee St. at Texas-San Antonio 5 p.m. CBSSN
High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Ravenwood (TN) 6 p.m. ESPNU
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami vs. Boston 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.