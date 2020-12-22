WEDNESDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Inter Milan 9:25 a.m. ESPN2
Copa do Brazil, Gremio Novorizontino vs. Sao Paulo 4:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL Women’s college, Nebraska at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Xavier at Creighton noon FS1
Men’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Northwestern St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, S. Carolina Upstate at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Georgetown at Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Providence at Butler 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Illinois at Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Villanova at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at UAB 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Northwestern at Indiana 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Western Illinois at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, New Mexico at Boise St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Utah at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, Dallas at Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern noon ESPN
College, Montgomery Bowl, Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. ESPN
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
College, New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii vs. Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.