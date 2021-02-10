THURSDAY
SOCCER Time TV
FIFA Club World Cup, 3rd place match, Al-Ahly vs. Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras 7 a.m. FS2
FIFA Club World Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Tigres UANL 10 a.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Greensboro Swarm vs. Westchester Knicks noon ESPNU
Women’s college, Rutgers at Northwestern 1 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Clemson at NC State 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Purdue at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Michigan at Purdue 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Colorado at Stanford 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Miami at Houston 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Oregon at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, UNLV at Boise St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, USC at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Philadelphia at Portland 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington St. 8 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 2:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 1 at Daytona 4 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 2 at Daytona 5:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Fordham 9 a.m. NBCSN
NBA G League, Oklahoma City Blue vs. G League Ignite noon ESPNU
Women’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Akron at Miami (Ohio) 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, New Orleans at Dallas 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Illinois at Nebraska 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Detroit Mercy at Cleveland St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Washington St. at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Memphis at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Cleveland at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Manchester United 11 a.m. NBCSN
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. León 7 p.m. FS2
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Georgia at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, LSU at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Missouri at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
WRESTLING
College, Ohio St. at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten
SAILING
Prada Cup 7 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
Australian Baseball League finals, teams TBD 8 p.m. Root
