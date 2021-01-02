on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Duquesne at Dayton 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Houston at UCF 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, George Washington at Fordham 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, California at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Georgia at Auburn noon SEC

Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Lehigh at Lafayette 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Michigan at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Navy at Bucknell 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Drake 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Northwestern at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Portland at Golden State 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

NFL, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Dallas at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Arizona at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle vs. San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Washington at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Southampton vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Penn State at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Indiana at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Drake 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Howard at Norfolk St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Maryland at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Jackson St. at Alabama St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

