SUNDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Duquesne at Dayton 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Houston at UCF 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, George Washington at Fordham 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, California at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Georgia at Auburn noon SEC
Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Lehigh at Lafayette 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Michigan at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Navy at Bucknell 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Drake 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Northwestern at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Portland at Golden State 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Dallas at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Arizona at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle vs. San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Washington at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Southampton vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Penn State at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Indiana at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Drake 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Howard at Norfolk St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Maryland at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Jackson St. at Alabama St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.