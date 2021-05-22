SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Austin (TX) qualifying 8 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 10 a.m. NBCSN
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 11:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Austin (TX) 11:30 a.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Championship 7 a.m. ESPN
PGA Championship 10 a.m. CBS
LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Tottenham 7:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester United 8 a.m. Golf
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 8 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Everton 8 a.m. CNBC
MLS, Atlanta at Seattle 1:30 p.m. FOX
NWSL, OL Reign at Portland 3 p.m. CBSSN
MLS, Austin at Nashville 6 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Men’s college, NCAA, Loyola (MD) vs. Duke 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NCAA, Notre Dame vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, NCAA Regional 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA Regional 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA Regional 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2
College, NCAA Regional 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA Regional 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, NCAA Regional 7 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
College, Nebraska vs. Ohio St. 10 a.m. Big Ten
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Arizona at Oregon St. noon Pac-12
MLB, Seattle at San Diego 1 p.m. Root
College, Ohio St. at Indiana 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, New York at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, Washington at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TNT
NBA playoffs, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA playoffs, Atlanta at New York 4 p.m. TNT
NBA playoffs, Memphis at Utah 6:30 p.m. TNT
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Bad Boy Mowers Invitational 11 a.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Carolina at Nashville 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
NHL playoffs, Colorado at St. Louis 2 p.m. NBCSN
NHL playoffs, Boston at Washington 4 p.m. USA
NHL playoffs, Edmonton at Winnipeg 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
Boston Games 1:30 p.m. NBC
TENNIS
ATP, Belgrade/Parma; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1:30 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP, Belgrade/Parma; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown, French Riviera 6 a.m. FS2
Ultimate Tennis Showdown, French Riviera 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 10 a.m. MLB
College, Ohio State at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, St. Louis at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, Seattle at Oakland (joined in progress) 8 p.m. MLB
GOLF
Women’s NCAA Individual National Championship 2 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida 5 p.m. CNBC
NHL playoffs, Edmonton at Winnipeg 6:45 p.m. NBCSN
NHL playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas 7:30 p.m. CNBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland at Denver 7 p.m. TNT
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.