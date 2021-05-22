on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series, Austin (TX) qualifying 8 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 10 a.m. NBCSN

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 11:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Austin (TX) 11:30 a.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Championship 7 a.m. ESPN

PGA Championship 10 a.m. CBS

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship noon Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Tottenham 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester United 8 a.m. Golf

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 8 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Everton 8 a.m. CNBC

MLS, Atlanta at Seattle 1:30 p.m. FOX

NWSL, OL Reign at Portland 3 p.m. CBSSN

MLS, Austin at Nashville 6 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Men’s college, NCAA, Loyola (MD) vs. Duke 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NCAA, Notre Dame vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, NCAA Regional 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Regional 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Regional 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

College, NCAA Regional 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Regional 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, NCAA Regional 7 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

College, Nebraska vs. Ohio St. 10 a.m. Big Ten

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, Arizona at Oregon St. noon Pac-12

MLB, Seattle at San Diego 1 p.m. Root

College, Ohio St. at Indiana 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, New York at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Washington at Philadelphia 10 a.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix 12:30 p.m. ABC

NBA playoffs, Atlanta at New York 4 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Memphis at Utah 6:30 p.m. TNT

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Bad Boy Mowers Invitational 11 a.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Carolina at Nashville 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

NHL playoffs, Colorado at St. Louis 2 p.m. NBCSN

NHL playoffs, Boston at Washington 4 p.m. USA

NHL playoffs, Edmonton at Winnipeg 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

Boston Games 1:30 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

ATP, Belgrade/Parma; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1:30 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP, Belgrade/Parma; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown, French Riviera 6 a.m. FS2

Ultimate Tennis Showdown, French Riviera 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 10 a.m. MLB

College, Ohio State at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, Seattle at Oakland (joined in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

GOLF

Women’s NCAA Individual National Championship 2 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida 5 p.m. CNBC

NHL playoffs, Edmonton at Winnipeg 6:45 p.m. NBCSN

NHL playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas 7:30 p.m. CNBC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland at Denver 7 p.m. TNT

Listings are the most accurate available.

