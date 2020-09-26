on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Leeds United 4 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Newcastle United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Leicester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Ole Miss at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix 4:05 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA Drag Racing, Gainesville 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 4 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Irish Open 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon NBC

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Las Vegas at New England 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Dallas at Seattle 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, Green Bay at New Orleans 5:20 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Seattle vs. Minnesota noon ABC

NBA, Boston vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at Oakland noon Root

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

FOOTBALL

NFL, Kansas City at Baltimore 5 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas (if needed) 5 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

BASEBALL

Korea, SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

