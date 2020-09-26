SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Leeds United 4 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Newcastle United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Leicester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Ole Miss at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU
MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix 4:05 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA Drag Racing, Gainesville 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 4 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon NBC
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at New England 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Dallas at Seattle 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, Green Bay at New Orleans 5:20 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Seattle vs. Minnesota noon ABC
NBA, Boston vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Oakland noon Root
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
FOOTBALL
NFL, Kansas City at Baltimore 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas (if needed) 5 p.m. NBC
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
BASEBALL
Korea, SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
