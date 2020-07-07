WEDNESDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Cagliari 10:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Bologna vs. Sassuolo 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Inter Miami vs. Orlando City 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
TBT, Red Scare at Big X 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Carmen’s Crew at House of ’Paign 1 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
THURSDAY
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
MLS, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 6 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, SPAL vs. Udinese 10:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
TBT, The Money Team at Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Overseas Elite at Armored Athlete 1 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Steiermark Grand Prix practice 2 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
BOXING
Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Collingwood Magpies vs. Hawthorn Hawks 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
