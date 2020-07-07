on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Cagliari 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Bologna vs. Sassuolo 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Inter Miami vs. Orlando City 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

TBT, Red Scare at Big X 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Carmen’s Crew at House of ’Paign 1 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

THURSDAY

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

MLS, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 6 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, SPAL vs. Udinese 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, The Money Team at Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Overseas Elite at Armored Athlete 1 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Steiermark Grand Prix practice 2 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

BOXING

Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood Magpies vs. Hawthorn Hawks 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

