SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, New York at Orlando City 1:30 p.m. Fox

NWSL, Portland at Utah 7 p.m. CBSSN

Italy, Serie A, Atalanta vs. Cagliari 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Baylor at West Virginia 9 a.m. ABC

College, TCU at Texas 9 a.m. Fox

College, South Carolina at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, East Carolina at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

College, Texas-San Antonio at Alabama-Birmingham 9:30 a.m. Root

College, Abilene Christian at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, North Carolina at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Texas A&M at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Oklahoma St. at Kansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Memphis at SMU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Texas Tech at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Teams TBA 1 p.m. Root

College, Ole Miss at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC

College, Navy at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, Oklahoma at Iowa St. 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Auburn at Georgia 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Tulsa at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Southern Mississippi at North Texas 4:30 p.m. Root

College, LSU at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Harvest GP Race 2 11:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Open, final round 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BOXING

PBC, Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo 5 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Liverpool 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas noon SEC

Women’s college, Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. SEC

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Guadalajara 7 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

Le Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 6:30 a.m. FS1

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC

NHRA, St. Louis 11:30 a.m. FS1

Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 2 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Miami 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, New England at Kansas City 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Philadelphia at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Golf, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Wrangler Invitational 11 a.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC

NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ABC

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

