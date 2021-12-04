SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Crystal Palace 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Leicester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS Conference Final, New York City FC at Phila. noon ABC
Canadian Premier League, Pacific FC at Forge FC 1:30 p.m. FS2
Women’s NCAA Tournament final: Florida St. vs. BYU 5 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP, Sao Paulo Challenger, singles final 6 a.m. Tennis
Davis Cup final 7 a.m. CBSSN
ATP Challengers: Florianópolis, Maia 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 10 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Northwestern at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Notre Dame at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Maryland at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Minnesota at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, North Carolina at Georgia Tech noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Texas at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Xavier at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, California at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Wichita St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Fordham at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 9:25 a.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
CFL, Eastern final: Hamilton at Toronto 9:30 a.m. ESPNEWS
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX
CFL, Western final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 1 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
SOCCER
FIFA Arab Cup, Tunisia vs. United Arab Emirates 7 a.m. FS2
FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar vs. Iraq 11 a.m. FS1
FIFA Arab Cup, Oman vs. Bahrain 11 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Everton vs. Arsenal 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP Challenger, Florianópolis 11:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP Challengers: Florianópolis, Maia 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Penn State at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Illinois at Iowa 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Nebraska at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Portland 7 p.m. Root+
FOOTBALL
NFL, New England at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
