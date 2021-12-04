on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Crystal Palace 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Leicester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS Conference Final, New York City FC at Phila. noon ABC

Canadian Premier League, Pacific FC at Forge FC 1:30 p.m. FS2

Women’s NCAA Tournament final: Florida St. vs. BYU 5 p.m. ESPNU

TENNIS

ATP, Sao Paulo Challenger, singles final 6 a.m. Tennis

Davis Cup final 7 a.m. CBSSN

ATP Challengers: Florianópolis, Maia 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 10 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Northwestern at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Notre Dame at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Maryland at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Minnesota at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Georgetown at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, North Carolina at Georgia Tech noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Texas at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Xavier at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, California at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Wichita St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Fordham at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 9:25 a.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

CFL, Eastern final: Hamilton at Toronto 9:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Arizona at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX

CFL, Western final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg 1 p.m. ESPNEWS

NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 1 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

SOCCER

FIFA Arab Cup, Tunisia vs. United Arab Emirates 7 a.m. FS2

FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar vs. Iraq 11 a.m. FS1

FIFA Arab Cup, Oman vs. Bahrain 11 a.m. FS2

Premier League, Everton vs. Arsenal 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP Challenger, Florianópolis 11:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP Challengers: Florianópolis, Maia 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Penn State at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Illinois at Iowa 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Nebraska at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Portland 7 p.m. Root+

FOOTBALL

NFL, New England at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

Listings are the most accurate available.

