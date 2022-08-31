Sports on television
THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Detroit 10 a.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Dana Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA, Korn Ferry Tour Championship 1 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Made in HimmerLand 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Man. United noon USA
Men’s college, UC Davis at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
College, West Virginia at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Ball St. at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
College, Central Michigan at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. FS1
College, Penn St. at Purdue 5 p.m. FOX
College, Alabama A&M at Alabama-Birmingham 5 p.m. CBSSN
College, Louisiana Tech at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, New Mexico St. at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten
College, Northern Arizona at Arizona St. 7 p.m. Pac-12
College, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Fresno St. 7:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Sydney 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix practice 3:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU
FRIDAY
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
TENNIS
DP World Tour, Made in HimmerLand 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland 4 p.m. Root/Root+
College, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Illinois at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1
College, TCU at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN
High school, Junipero Serra (CA) at De La Salle (CA) 8 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs. Collingwood 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton at Atlético Ottawa 4 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Juárez vs. Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS2
Premier League, Everton vs. Liverpool 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs. Rangers 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life. Only $13 if you subscribe today. • Full digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.