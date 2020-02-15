on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg 5:30 a.m. Tennis

College, USC vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. Tennis

WTA, Dubai 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

WTA, Dubai 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

SOCCER

Italy, Juventus vs. Brescia Calcio 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

England, Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, FC Koln vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS2

England, Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 9 a.m. FS2

Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL 4:30 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Washington vs. Texas Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, UCLA vs. Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Michigan at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Villanova at Temple 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Florida St. at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Pittsburgh at Syracuse 10 a.m. ROOT

Women’s college, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 10 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Duquesne at Fordham 11 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Memphis at Connecticut noon ESPN

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Tennessee noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss noon SEC

Women’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma noon FS1

Men’s college, Missouri St. at Indiana St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, LSU at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona St. at California 3 p.m. ESPNU

NBA All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

Men’s college, Utah at Oregon 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC

NHL, Boston at N.Y. Rangers 12:30 p.m. NBC

NHL, St. Louis at Nashville 3 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

FOOTBALL

XFL, Dallas at Los Angeles noon ABC

XFL, St. Louis at Houston 3 p.m. FS1

VOLLEYBALL

College, USC at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12

MONDAY Highlights

SOCCER

England, Chelsea vs. Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Xavier at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, North Carolina at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 6 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

