SUNDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg 5:30 a.m. Tennis
College, USC vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. Tennis
WTA, Dubai 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
WTA, Dubai 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
SOCCER
Italy, Juventus vs. Brescia Calcio 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
England, Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, FC Koln vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 9 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL 4:30 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Washington vs. Texas Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, UCLA vs. Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Michigan at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Villanova at Temple 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Florida St. at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Pittsburgh at Syracuse 10 a.m. ROOT
Women’s college, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 10 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Duquesne at Fordham 11 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Memphis at Connecticut noon ESPN
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Tennessee noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss noon SEC
Women’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma noon FS1
Men’s college, Missouri St. at Indiana St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, LSU at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona St. at California 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 5 p.m. TBS, TNT
Men’s college, Utah at Oregon 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC
NHL, Boston at N.Y. Rangers 12:30 p.m. NBC
NHL, St. Louis at Nashville 3 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, Dallas at Los Angeles noon ABC
XFL, St. Louis at Houston 3 p.m. FS1
VOLLEYBALL
College, USC at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
MONDAY Highlights
SOCCER
England, Chelsea vs. Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Xavier at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, North Carolina at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 6 p.m. ESPN2
