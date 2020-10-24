on the air

SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zozo Championship 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Forth Worth (TX) 9 a.m. FS1

NHRA, Houston 11 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Forth Worth (TX) 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Southampton vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s college, Florida at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 12:30 p.m. ABC

Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Georgia at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU

Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atletico San Luis 6 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Pittsburgh at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Tampa Bay at Las Vegas 1:05 p.m. Fox

NFL, San Francisco at New England 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Arizona 5:20 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

High school, Top Flight Invite, 7th Place game 10 a.m. ESPN2

High school, Top Flight Invite, 5th Place game noon ESPN2

High school, Top Flight Invite, 3rd Place game 2 p.m. ESPN2

High school, Top Flight Invite, Title game 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

World Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Brom 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

East Lake Cup, Individual Championship noon Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL, Chicago at L.A. Rams 5 p.m. ESPN

