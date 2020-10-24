SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Italian Open 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zozo Championship 2 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Forth Worth (TX) 9 a.m. FS1
NHRA, Houston 11 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Forth Worth (TX) 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Southampton vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s college, Florida at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 12:30 p.m. ABC
Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Georgia at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU
Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Atletico San Luis 6 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Tampa Bay at Las Vegas 1:05 p.m. Fox
NFL, San Francisco at New England 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Arizona 5:20 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
High school, Top Flight Invite, 7th Place game 10 a.m. ESPN2
High school, Top Flight Invite, 5th Place game noon ESPN2
High school, Top Flight Invite, 3rd Place game 2 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Top Flight Invite, Title game 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. Fox
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Brom 10:25 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
East Lake Cup, Individual Championship noon Golf
FOOTBALL
NFL, Chicago at L.A. Rams 5 p.m. ESPN
