WEDNESDAY
SOCCER Time TV
UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Copa do Brazil, Fortaleza vs. Sao Paulo 3:05 p.m. FS2
MLS, Portland at Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m. Root
GOLF
CJ Cup at Shadow Creek — The Charity Challenge 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Championship 4:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. FS1
MLB playoffs, ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 5:40 p.m. TBS
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Coastal Carolina at Louisiana 4:30 p.m. ESPN
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 5 p.m. FS1
Korea, Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Championship 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Georgia St. at Arkansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
High school, Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.) 6 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final, Port Adelaide vs. Richmond 1:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 7 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.