on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER Time TV

UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Copa do Brazil, Fortaleza vs. Sao Paulo 3:05 p.m. FS2

MLS, Portland at Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m. Root

GOLF

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek — The Charity Challenge 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Championship 4:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. FS1

MLB playoffs, ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 5:40 p.m. TBS

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Coastal Carolina at Louisiana 4:30 p.m. ESPN

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 5 p.m. FS1

Korea, Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Championship 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Georgia St. at Arkansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN

High school, Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.) 6 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final, Port Adelaide vs. Richmond 1:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 7 p.m. CBSSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

