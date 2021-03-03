THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, Duquesne vs. Richmond 8 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, SEC, Mississippi St. vs. LSU 8 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, ACC , Wake Forest vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Atlantic 10 , St. Joseph’s vs. UMass 10 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, SEC , Florida vs. Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Pac-12 , Oregon St. vs. Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12
NBA G League, Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite noon ESPNU
Women’s college, WCC , Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount 12:30 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Atlantic 10 , Rhode Island vs. Dayton 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, South Florida at UCF 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Pac-12 , USC vs. Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, George Washington vs. George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, ACC , Miami vs. Virginia Tech 3 p.m. Root
Women’s college, SEC , Missouri vs. Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Pac-12 , Washington St. vs. Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, SEC , Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, ACC , Clemson vs. Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Root
NBA, Miami at New Orleans 5:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCF at East Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wyoming at Utah St. 6:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Sacramento at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
Women’s college, Pac-12 , TBD vs. UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Washington at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia 1 p.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. MLB
SOCCER
Women’s college, Purdue at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten
Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Inter Milan 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Las Vegas 6 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City noon ESPN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. St. Bonaventure 8 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, ACC, TBD vs. Louisville 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. Saint Louis 10 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Portland 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Monmouth at Rider 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, WCC, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Pacific 2 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. Davidson 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Kent St. at Buffalo 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ball St. at Toledo 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, OVC , teams TBD 5 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Pac-12 semifinal, teams TBD 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. Tennessee 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, OVC, teams TBD 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Pac-12 semifinal, teams TBD 8 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11 a.m. Golf
HOCKEY
College, Penn St. at Notre Dame 4:45 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Penn St. at Northwestern 3 p.m. Big Ten
SOFTBALL
College, Florida St. at Florida 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, Texas at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
