THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, Duquesne vs. Richmond 8 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, SEC, Mississippi St. vs. LSU 8 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, ACC , Wake Forest vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Atlantic 10 , St. Joseph’s vs. UMass 10 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, SEC , Florida vs. Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Pac-12 , Oregon St. vs. Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12

NBA G League, Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite noon ESPNU

Women’s college, WCC , Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount 12:30 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Atlantic 10 , Rhode Island vs. Dayton 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, South Florida at UCF 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Pac-12 , USC vs. Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, George Washington vs. George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, ACC , Miami vs. Virginia Tech 3 p.m. Root

Women’s college, SEC , Missouri vs. Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Pac-12 , Washington St. vs. Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, SEC , Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, ACC , Clemson vs. Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Root

NBA, Miami at New Orleans 5:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Texas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UCF at East Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wyoming at Utah St. 6:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Sacramento at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

Women’s college, Pac-12 , TBD vs. UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Washington at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia 1 p.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

Women’s college, Purdue at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten

Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Inter Milan 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Las Vegas 6 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City noon ESPN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. St. Bonaventure 8 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, ACC, TBD vs. Louisville 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. Saint Louis 10 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Portland 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Monmouth at Rider 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, WCC, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Pacific 2 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, TBD vs. Davidson 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Kent St. at Buffalo 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ball St. at Toledo 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, OVC , teams TBD 5 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Pac-12 semifinal, teams TBD 5 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, SEC, TBD vs. Tennessee 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, OVC, teams TBD 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Pac-12 semifinal, teams TBD 8 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11 a.m. Golf

HOCKEY

College, Penn St. at Notre Dame 4:45 p.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Penn St. at Northwestern 3 p.m. Big Ten

SOFTBALL

College, Florida St. at Florida 12:30 p.m. SEC

College, Texas at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

