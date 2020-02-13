on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

College, Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, Kansas vs. Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

College, Florida St. vs. Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU

College, Alabama vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 7 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona qualifying noon FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 2 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Southampton vs. Burnley 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

BASEBALL

College, Michigan vs. Vanderbilt 4 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Yale at Princeton 4 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Akron at Central Michigan 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, St. John’s at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Illinois-Chicago at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Rider at Siena 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Stanford at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

TENNIS

ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis

FOOTBALL

Australian women, North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2

Australian women, Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers 10 p.m. FS2

Australian women, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers midnight (Sat) FS2

SATURDAY Highlights

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Purdue at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Northwestern at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Syracuse at Florida St. 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Dayton at Massachusetts 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas at Iowa St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Old Dominion at North Texas 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wake Forest at Miami 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Nebraska 11:15 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Georgetown at Butler 11:30 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Georgia at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Duke 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, LSU at Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, San Francisco at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Maryland at Michigan St. 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Auburn at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, DePaul at Creighton 4:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Gonzaga at Pepperdine 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Utah St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Arizona at Stanford 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, UC Irvine at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

XFL, New York at DC 11 a.m. ABC

XFL, Tampa Bay at Seattle 2 p.m. Fox

vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 11:30 a.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, L.A. Kings vs. Colorado 5 p.m. NBC

