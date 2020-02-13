FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
College, Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, Kansas vs. Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
College, Florida St. vs. Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU
College, Alabama vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Australian Open 7 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Southampton vs. Burnley 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
HOCKEY
College, Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
BASEBALL
College, Michigan vs. Vanderbilt 4 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Yale at Princeton 4 p.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, Akron at Central Michigan 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, St. John’s at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Illinois-Chicago at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Rider at Siena 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Stanford at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
TENNIS
ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis
FOOTBALL
Australian women, North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2
Australian women, Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers 10 p.m. FS2
Australian women, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers midnight (Sat) FS2
SATURDAY Highlights
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Purdue at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Northwestern at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Syracuse at Florida St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Dayton at Massachusetts 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas at Iowa St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Old Dominion at North Texas 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wake Forest at Miami 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Nebraska 11:15 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Georgetown at Butler 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Georgia at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Duke 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, LSU at Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, San Francisco at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Maryland at Michigan St. 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Auburn at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, DePaul at Creighton 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Pepperdine 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arizona at Stanford 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, UC Irvine at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, New York at DC 11 a.m. ABC
XFL, Tampa Bay at Seattle 2 p.m. Fox
vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 11:30 a.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, L.A. Kings vs. Colorado 5 p.m. NBC
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
