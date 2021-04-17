SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Fulham 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Big East final, Butler vs. Georgetown 8 a.m. FS1
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Burnley 8 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Big Ten final, Iowa vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. Big Ten
MLS, LA Galaxy at Inter Miami noon ABC
MLS, Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Toluca 5 p.m. FS2
MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Pachuca 7 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond noon FOX
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama 12:30 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Boston 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Lafayette at Lehigh 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Michigan at Northwestern 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 2 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
NBA, New Orleans at New York 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Brooklyn at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at Charlotte 4 p.m. NBCSNW
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
SOFTBALL
College, Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
College, Ohio St. at Indiana 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. noon ESPN2
College, Arizona at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
College, Mississippi St. at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 3:30 p.m. FS2
MONDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Boston 8 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Liverpool noon NBCSN
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 2 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Golden State at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Dallas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Illinois Spring Game 5 p.m. Big Ten
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.