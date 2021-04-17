on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Fulham 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Big East final, Butler vs. Georgetown 8 a.m. FS1

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Burnley 8 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Big Ten final, Iowa vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. Big Ten

MLS, LA Galaxy at Inter Miami noon ABC

MLS, Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Toluca 5 p.m. FS2

MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Pachuca 7 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond noon FOX

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama 12:30 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington at Boston 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Lafayette at Lehigh 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Michigan at Northwestern 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 2 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA, New Orleans at New York 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Brooklyn at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Charlotte 4 p.m. NBCSNW

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

SOFTBALL

College, Florida at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

College, Ohio St. at Indiana 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. noon ESPN2

College, Arizona at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

College, Mississippi St. at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 3:30 p.m. FS2

MONDAY

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Boston 8 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Liverpool noon NBCSN

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 2 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Golden State at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Dallas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Illinois Spring Game 5 p.m. Big Ten

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

