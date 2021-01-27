on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

College, Senior Bowl practice 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

College, Senior Bowl practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 11:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, NC State at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oregon St. at USC 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Connecticut at Arkansas 3 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Northwestern at Iowa 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Alabama at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, South Carolina at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UNC-Asheville at Winthrop 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Houston 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Memphis at SMU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, UAB at Middle Tennessee St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Houston at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Belmont at Austin Peay St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wyoming at San Diego St. 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Diego 6 p.m. Root

NBA, Golden State at Phoenix 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, New Mexico vs. Fresno St. 8 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, California at Arizona St. 8 p.m. FS1

